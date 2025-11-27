Stalin accuses BJP of ‘burying’ social justice; pays tribute to former PM VP Singh on his death anniversary

Chennai, Nov 27 Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the BJP-led Union government, accusing it of systematically dismantling the foundations of social justice through measures such as the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) and the reservation policy for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS).

In a post on ‘X ’marking the death anniversary of former Prime Minister V.P. Singh, Stalin said the late leader’s unwavering commitment to social justice was being sorely missed at a time when the Union government was “burying social justice” under the guise of new reforms.

He said the imposition of NEET had already eroded the State’s rights in education and disproportionately affected students from marginalised communities. The EWS quota, he added, had further diluted the core principles of reservation meant for historically disadvantaged groups.

Stalin noted that V.P. Singh had a warm and enduring relationship with Tamil Nadu and former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi.

“He also showed the same affection towards me,” the Chief Minister said, paying emotional tribute to the former Prime Minister who implemented the Mandal Commission recommendations, reshaping India’s social-justice framework.

Describing V.P. Singh as a leader who never clung to positions of power, Stalin said he had spent his political life championing equality and empowering backward classes and marginalised sections.

“He upheld social justice as his guiding principle and never gave priority to high offices,” he recalled. Stalin also remembered unveiling V.P. Singh’s statue in Chennai, an event he described as a moment of deep personal significance.

Calling him a “champion of social justice,” the Chief Minister said Singh’s political legacy continued to inspire millions across the country who believe in equality and inclusive development.

Drawing a sharp contrast between Singh’s ideals and the policies of the present Union government, Stalin said India was witnessing an unprecedented undermining of constitutional safeguards meant for socially oppressed communities.

The BJP government, he said, had repeatedly ignored the concerns raised by Tamil Nadu and other States over NEET, despite evidence of its discriminatory impact on rural and underprivileged students.

At a time when the principles protected by V.P. Singh are under attack, Stalin said the nation deeply misses leaders who placed social justice above political expediency.

