Stalin accuses BJP of plotting to reduce TN‘s voice through delimitation manipulation

Chennai, June 4 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President M.K. Stalin on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led Union government, alleging a deliberate plot to diminish Tamil Nadu's representation in Parliament through the manipulation of the upcoming delimitation exercise.

Stalin’s remarks came in response to the Centre’s decision to postpone the Census to 2027 - the first after 2026, which, as per the Constitution, would trigger the next round of delimitation of Lok Sabha and Assembly constituencies.

Taking to social media platform X, Stalin wrote: "As per the Constitution, a fresh delimitation of constituencies must be undertaken after the first Census conducted post-2026.

Stalin further accused AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) of being complicit in this “conspiracy” by remaining silent.

"By aligning with the BJP, EPS has not only chosen silence but has become a partner in this betrayal. His submission to Delhi’s domination is now evident. He stands exposed before the people of Tamil Nadu," he said.

The DMK leader reiterated that the people of Tamil Nadu are united in demanding a fair and equitable delimitation process that does not penalise states that have effectively implemented population control measures.

"We stand united in our demand for a just delimitation. The Union government owes us a clear and transparent explanation. Tamil Nadu will not accept any injustice," he asserted.

The issue of delimitation has become a major political flashpoint, particularly for southern states like Tamil Nadu, where population growth has stabilised. Southern leaders have long feared that basing representation solely on population would shift power disproportionately to the North, effectively punishing states that succeeded in development and family planning. Stalin’s remarks are expected to intensify regional pushback against the BJP’s centralised policies ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections in the state and the next general elections.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor