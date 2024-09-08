Stalin appeals Tamil diaspora to visit mother state once a year

Chennai, Sep 8 Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who is on a visit to the United States to garner investments in the state, has called upon the non-resident Tamil families to visit Tamil Nadu -- the mother state -- once a year.

Addressing a meeting of the Tamil diaspora in Chicago, Stalin called upon the non-resident Tamils to visit the state once a year with their children and to show them the sky, the museum which was a symbol of Tamil history and culture and take the children to Sivagalai, Korkai and Parunai and Keeladi.

He also asked the Tamil diaspora to tell their children that one of their family members was the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and that his name was Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin.

He called upon the Tamil people living in Chicago not to have any divisions within them, urging them to live with Tamil pride and dignity.

Stalin said, “You reached these higher positions due to your talent. Tamils are not frogs in the well.”

He stated that the Tamils were highly talented and that they had performed extremely well in the international arena due to their talent.

Stalin said that the Dravidian Model of the government of Tamil Nadu was a protection cover for the Tamil people living across the world. The Chief Minister added that the state government was intervening in the issues faced by the Tamil people living abroad through the Department of Non-Resident Tamils.

He also said that wherever the Tamils were affected, the state government was creating the feeling that, “Tamil Nadu is the mother of us.”

He also said that the government of Tamil Nadu was not a government of the DMK but of the Tamil race. Stalin said that only Tamil has the strength to unify all and trounce caste and religious differences.

Citing the Keeladi archaeological excavations, the Chief Minister said that Tamil society was a developed society even 4000 years ago and added that the history of the Indian subcontinent will be written hereafter from the Tamil landscape.

During his US trip which commenced on August 27, Stalin has addressed the Tamil diaspora in San Francisco and Chicago.

