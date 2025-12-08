Stalin assures landslide return for DMK in 2026 polls, calls on party cadres for booth level push

Chennai, Dec 8 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President M.K. Stalin on Monday exuded confidence that the party would return to power with an emphatic mandate, asserting that its grassroots strength would decisively shape the electoral outcome.

In his address at a virtual meeting of DMK district secretaries titled "My Polling Station – A Winning Polling Station", Stalin underlined the importance of booth-level organisation as the party’s core election strategy.

He said that the DMK’s political structure at the polling-station level must be deployed with discipline and precision to convert public support into electoral victory.

Lauding the ongoing efforts connected to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, the Chief Minister commended party workers and volunteers for their relentless commitment.

"They are working without regard for hunger, sleep, or family life to safeguard the people’s voting rights. Their dedication is the foundation of our democratic strength," he said.

While expressing confidence in favourable political conditions, Stalin cautioned party members against complacency.

"Even if victory appears certain, we must never underestimate our opponents. Every cadre must continue to work with the same intensity until the very last moment,” he emphasised.

The Chief Minister also alleged that central investigative and regulatory agencies were being used as political tools to destabilise the DMK government. He claimed that institutions such as the Central Bureau of Investigation, Enforcement Directorate, the Income Tax Department, and even the Election Commission of India were being misused to obstruct the party’s path to re-election.

"They spread lies every single day and try to create false narratives through distorted images and misinformation. Our responsibility is to counter this by using our organisational strength effectively and truthfully," Stalin told the district secretaries.

Reiterating his call for unwavering commitment, the Chief Minister said he expected every DMK member to work tirelessly, matching his own pace and dedication.

"Our strength lies in collective effort. From the state leadership to the last booth-level worker, everyone must function with the same burning sense of purpose," he said.

The meeting is seen as part of the DMK’s early mobilisation drive aimed at consolidating its organisational machinery well ahead of the next Assembly elections.

With a renewed focus on booth management, voter outreach, and narrative control, the DMK leadership appears determined to convert administrative performance and political mobilisation into another decisive victory at the hustings.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor