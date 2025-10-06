Stalin condemns attack on CJI Gavai, calls for protecting judiciary after shoe-hurling incident

Chennai, Oct 6 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has condemned the incident inside the Supreme Court, where a 71-year-old advocate attempted to hurl a shoe at the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice B.R. Gavai during court proceedings on Monday.

Calling the act "shameful" and "an attack on the highest judicial office of our democracy", Stalin said and urged the country to stand united in safeguarding democratic institutions and promoting respect for the judiciary.

The attacker identified as Rakesh Kishore, a senior advocate, who was reportedly upset over recent remarks by the Chief Justice in a case related to an idol of Lord Vishnu.

As he was being escorted out of the courtroom, Kishore shouted, "Sanatan ka apmaan nahi sahenge" (We will not tolerate insult to Sanatan Dharma).

Despite the disruption, CJI Gavai remained calm and continued the proceedings without interruption.

The Bar Council of India swiftly responded to the incident, announcing the immediate suspension of Kishore's license to practice law.

The Delhi Police, who detained the lawyer, later released him after the Chief Justice himself declined to press charges -- a move many legal observers said underscored the CJI's grace and magnanimity.

In his statement on social media, Stalin praised Justice Gavai's composure while warning against normalising such acts of disrespect.

"The manner in which the CJI responded with grace, calm and magnanimity shows the strength of the institution, but that cannot make us take the incident lightly," the Chief Minister said.

He also pointed to the deeper social issues revealed by the attack.

"The reason revealed by the attacker for his act shows how deeply the oppressive and hierarchical mindset still lingers in our society."

Stalin stressed that India must work towards nurturing a culture of respect and civility.

"We must nurture a culture that respects and protects our institutions and demonstrates maturity in our conduct," he said, adding that deliberate attempts to intimidate or shame constitutional authorities threaten the democratic fabric of the country.

The rare breach of courtroom decorum has sparked intense debate across legal and political circles, with leaders and jurists urging stricter safeguards and a collective reaffirmation of judicial independence.

