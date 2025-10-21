Stalin delaying appointment of full-time DGP: AIADMK

Chennai, Oct 21( IANS) The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), accusing the government of deliberately delaying the appointment of a full-time Director General of Police (Law and Order) for political advantage ahead of the Assembly elections.

AIADMK General Secretary and Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) said the Stalin government was “playing with the safety and morale” of the Tamil Nadu Police by holding back a crucial administrative appointment for partisan reasons.

“The tenure of the previous DGP ended in August, and even though the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has submitted a final list of three eligible officers, the Chief Minister has not appointed a successor. This delay clearly shows the government’s intent to handpick a pliable officer who will dance to the DMK’s political tune,” the statement said.

EPS alleged that Stalin’s decision to keep the DGP post vacant undermines the independence of the police force and endangers public safety.

“Law and order is not a playground for electoral manipulation,” the statement added.

“When policemen are reduced to mere photo-op props instead of being empowered to serve with integrity, it is a mockery of governance.”

The AIADMK also lashed out at the ruling party for displaying “arrogance and insensitivity” inside the Assembly.

Referring to the recent incident where AIADMK legislators wore black armbands in protest, Palaniswami said, “Instead of respecting democratic dissent, Speaker M. Appavu mocked the protest by asking if it was due to ‘high blood pressure’ while DMK MLA Regupathy insulted it by comparing it to a ‘prison uniform’.”

“The DMK government’s contempt for democratic norms and its attempts to politicise the police force reveal a dangerous trend,” EPS said.

“Tamil Nadu deserves leadership that values professionalism over pliancy and law over politics. The safety of our citizens cannot be sacrificed for the DMK’s electoral games.”

He urged the Chief Minister to immediately appoint a qualified and independent police chief to restore confidence in the state’s law enforcement system and uphold democratic accountability.

