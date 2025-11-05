Stalin distributes enhanced incentive cheques to temple training school students

Chennai, Nov 5 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday distributed cheques to students of temple training schools run by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department, marking a significant increase in incentive amounts for both full-time and part-time trainees.

A total of 363 students - comprising 297 full-time and 66 part-time trainees - from 18 temple training schools across Tamil Nadu received the enhanced incentives under the latest revision announced in the 2025–26 State Budget.

The training schools, functioning under various temples managed by the HR&CE Department, include those offering Archaka (priesthood) training and related temple service courses.

Under the revised scheme, full-time trainees will now receive Rs 10,000, while part-time trainees will receive Rs 5,000 as a monthly incentive.

At the function held in Chennai, the Chief Minister symbolically presented cheques to 10 students, representing all institutions under the programme.

Tracing the evolution of the scheme, officials said that in 2022, full-time trainees were provided a modest Rs 1,000 per month, while part-time students received Rs 500. The following year (2022–23), the incentive was raised to Rs 3,000 and Rs 1,500, respectively.

In November 2023, coinciding with the centenary celebrations of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, the stipend was further enhanced to Rs 4,000 for full-time and Rs 2,000 for part-time trainees, as part of the government’s efforts to encourage traditional temple education.

The present hike -- announced by Chief Minister Stalin during the 2025–26 Budget session -- represents the largest-ever revision in the history of temple training schools, signalling the state’s commitment to nurturing young aspirants entering priestly and allied temple service vocations.

Officials from the HR&CE Department said the increase would benefit students undergoing training in Agama, rituals, temple administration, and related disciplines, ensuring they receive adequate financial support during their training period.

"The enhanced incentive is aimed at promoting continuity in temple traditions while empowering youth from diverse backgrounds to pursue this sacred profession," an official said.

The initiative also aligns with the government’s broader mission to modernise temple management, enhance inclusivity, and ensure equal opportunities in the recruitment of Archakas and other temple functionaries.

