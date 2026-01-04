Stalin govt likely to provide Rs 3,000 cash along with Pongal gift hamper

Chennai, Jan 4 With the Pongal festival approaching, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is likely to officially announce that the state government will provide Rs 3,000 in cash along with the Pongal gift hamper for 2026.

This comes amid brewing uncertainty among the public over whether the government would distribute only the traditional Pongal gift hamper this year or include cash assistance as well. The confusion followed a recent government order allocating Rs 248 crore exclusively for the Pongal gift package, with no initial mention of any cash component.

The decision, taken after consultations with ministers and senior officials, is aimed at addressing public expectations ahead of the harvest festival.

According to the Cooperation Department, the Rs 248 crore allocation is meant for procuring key Pongal essentials -- one kilogram of raw rice, one kilogram of sugar, and a full sugarcane -- for distribution through fair price shops across Tamil Nadu.

The absence of a cash component in the initial order had triggered speculation, particularly in view of past practices. In 2021, under the AIADMK government, ration card holders received a Pongal gift hamper along with Rs 2,500 in cash. After the DMK came to power, the government distributed Rs 1,000 in cash along with the Pongal gift hamper in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

However, in 2025, only the gift hamper was distributed, without any cash assistance, leading to disappointment among beneficiaries.

With Assembly elections expected in April, public expectations were high that the government would restore cash support as part of the Pongal welfare measures.

Responding to these sentiments, the Chief Minister reviewed the issue with the Cabinet and senior bureaucrats before finalising the enhanced cash assistance.

The distribution of the Pongal gift hamper along with Rs 3,000 in cash is expected to be inaugurated on January 8.

Ahead of the rollout, tokens will be distributed to households to ensure smooth and orderly distribution at ration shops.

The scheme will be implemented across Tamil Nadu through all fair price shops and will cover rice card holders as well as other eligible ration card categories.

Officials said arrangements are being made to distribute benefits to around 400 ration card holders per day at each outlet to avoid overcrowding.

The government aims to complete the statewide distribution of Pongal gift hampers and the Rs 3,000 cash assistance by January 14, enabling families across Tamil Nadu to celebrate the harvest festival with added financial support.

