Stalin inaugurates Rs 208 crore botanical park spread across 45 acres in Coimbatore

Coimbatore, Nov 25 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday inaugurated the long-awaited Semmozhi Poonga in the heart of Coimbatore, marking the completion of one of the city’s most ambitious urban green projects.

Developed by the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation, the 45-acre botanical park transforms the old Central Prison grounds in Gandhipuram into a major recreational and ecological destination. Built at a cost of Rs 208.5 crore, Semmozhi Poonga features more than two kilometres of walking tracks, 23 uniquely themed gardens and a digital plant information system that allows visitors to access species details through QR codes.

Officials said the project aligns with the city’s vision to promote green tourism and provide residents with a world-class open space. The park showcases over 2,000 plant species, including extensive bonsai collections, indigenous flora and curated garden clusters. The state-of-the-art facilities include co-working spaces, an all-access gym, terrarium, rainwater harvesting systems, children’s activity zones and barrier-free pathways designed to ensure full accessibility for persons with disabilities.

The idea for Semmozhi Poonga was first proposed during the World Tamil Literature Conference held in Coimbatore in 2010 by the then Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi. The project remained stalled for years until it was revived under the current government. Stalin laid the foundation stone in December 2023, setting the project back in motion as part of the administration’s focus on expanding urban green infrastructure across Tamil Nadu.

After unveiling the park’s identity plaque, the Chief Minister toured key installations, including the artistic depiction of Kadai Ezhu Vallalgal, the seven legendary patrons of the Sangam era. He also interacted with industrialists, civic groups and local representatives at the 500-seat amphitheatre within the campus, which is expected to serve as a cultural hub for public programmes and community events.\

As part of his Coimbatore visit, Stalin also inaugurated a housing project for persons with disabilities at Orattukuppai in Chettipalayam panchayat. Developed on 3.98 acres with CSR support from G.D. Naidu Charities, the Rs 5.67 crore initiative comprises 86 compact homes of 319 sq ft each. Every unit includes a hall, kitchen, bathroom, toilet and accessibility features such as ramps, sliding doors and disabled-friendly fixtures. Keys were handed over to beneficiaries during the event.

Tuesday’s programme marked the Chief Minister’s 16th official visit to Coimbatore since taking office in 2021, underscoring the administration’s continued focus on infrastructure and civic development in western Tamil Nadu.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor