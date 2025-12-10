Stalin launches second phase of ‘My Booth, Victory Booth’ campaign, targets BJP leadership

Chennai, Dec 10 Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin on Wednesday launched the second phase of the party’s intensive grassroots campaign titled “My Booth, Victory Booth”, asserting that no matter who attempts to challenge Tamil Nadu politically, the DMK’s cadre strength at every polling station will deliver a decisive response.

In a sharp political message aimed at the BJP leadership, Stalin said that the “black-and-red army” of the DMK would ensure a fitting lesson at every booth.

With the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections drawing closer, political activity across the state has intensified. As part of its early election preparations, the DMK had rolled out the “My Booth, Winning Booth” initiative to strengthen booth-level organisation and improve voter outreach. During the first phase, booth committee members were instructed to actively participate in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls across all 68,463 polling stations in the state.

The second phase of the campaign was formally inaugurated by M.K. Stalin at Alwarpet in Chennai. As per the new campaign plan, DMK workers will carry out public discussions, street-corner meetings and door-to-door voter verification drives across Tamil Nadu for one month, up to January 10.

The campaign aims to mobilise and energise nearly 6.8 lakh DMK booth committee members deployed across all 68,463 polling stations. The party has set a clear objective of securing a minimum of 440 votes at every polling station as part of its booth-level victory strategy.

In a post on his official X handle, the CM said that regardless of the number of political strategies drawn up in New Delhi, no one should assume that Tamil Nadu can be politically conquered.

Referring indirectly to Home Minister Amit Shah, Stalin remarked that arrogance from Delhi would not work in Tamil Nadu and that the state remains politically unconquerable. He further stated that the DMK’s disciplined cadre, symbolised by its black-and-red identity, would ensure a strong political reply at every polling booth.

The Chief Minister also emphasised that Tamil Nadu’s political consciousness and Dravidian legacy cannot be undermined by external pressure or centralised political ambitions. The launch of the second phase marks a critical escalation in the DMK’s election preparedness, focusing sharply on booth-level consolidation as the cornerstone of its 2026 campaign strategy.

