Stalin now invites non-allies for Nov 2 all-party meeting on SIR

Chennai, Oct 30 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin has directed his party to extend invitations to not just alliance partners but also to political leaders outside the DMK-led front for the all-party meeting scheduled on November 2 to discuss the Election Commission’s special voter roll revision in the State.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Tamil Nadu’s electoral rolls will commence on November 4. The DMK and its allies have strongly opposed the move, alleging that it could be politically motivated.

To discuss a collective response, Stalin has convened an all-party meeting at the Accord Star Hotel in Chennai on Saturday.

Following the Chief Minister’s instruction, senior DMK leaders — including headquarters secretary Poochi Murugan, Port Kaja, and Austin — have been personally visiting the offices of various political parties to hand over invitation letters.

DMK’s P. Murugan met TVK general secretary Pusi Anand at the party office in Panayur and invited him to attend the meeting. He also visited the offices of Makkal Needhi Maiam leader Kamal Haasan, TMC chief G.K. Vasan, DMDK leader Premalatha Vijayakanth, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi chief Thol.

Thirumavalavan, actor-politician Karunas of the Mukkulathor Tiger Force, and the Communist Party of India and CPI(M) headquarters to extend formal invitations.

Another DMK team led by general secretary Harupram Kaja handed over invites to Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president Selvaperunthagai, Naam Tamilar Katchi coordinator Seeman, MDMK chief Vaiko, Dravidar Kazhagam president K. Veeramani, Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi leader Easwaran, Tamil Nadu Vazhvurimai Katchi’s Velmurugan, IUML’s Kader Moideen, Nellai Mubarak, Thameemun Ansari, Jawahirullah, and Jana Pandian, among others. DMK functionary Austin has also been distributing invitation letters across Chennai.

Invitations have reportedly been sent to about 60 political leaders, including PMK founder Dr S. Ramadoss, AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran, AIADMK leader O. Panneerselvam, Pon Kumar, and Basheer Ahmed.

However, sources in the DMK headquarters clarified that AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, BJP State president Nainar Nagenthran, and PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss were the only three leaders not invited to the meeting.

Meanwhile, political observers said that TVK leader Vijay’s party executives are expected to attend despite his recent sharp criticism of both the DMK and Stalin.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor