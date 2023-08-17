Stalin orders transfer of bus driver after diver kneels before TN transport minister

Chennai, Aug 18 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has ordered the transfer of a transport bus driver Kannan from Coimbatore to his native Theni.

A video had gone viral on social media in which the driver can be seen kneeling before the Tamil Nadu Transport Minister Sivasankaran during a public function.

The driver Kannan had knelt before the minister along with his six month old daughter.

Kannan has been pursuing his transfer from Coimbatore to Theni after his wife passed away recently due to dengue fever. In his transfer application to the department he had requested that he had to be in his native place to look after his aged parents as well as his two daughters who are six years and of six months of age.

After the driver knelt before the Tamil Nadu Transport Minister, the video went viral and the Chief Minister immediately intervened in the matter and ordered his transfer from Coimbatore depot of the State Transport Corporation to the Theni depot of the transport corporation.

