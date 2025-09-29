Stalin promises new safety rules for political rallies in wake of Karur stampede

Chennai, Sep 29 Days after the tragic stampede at actor-politician Vijay’s rally in Karur that claimed 41 lives, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday announced that the state will introduce clear rules and safety guidelines for public gatherings organised by political parties and other groups.

In a video message shared on his social media handle, Stalin said a framework would be drawn up once the Justice Aruna Jagadeesan (retd) Commission of Inquiry completes its investigation into the tragedy.

"It is our collective duty to frame rules and guidelines to be followed by political parties and other organisations when they organise such events. Once the Commission of Inquiry’s report is received, consultations will be held with all parties and organisations to ensure such incidents do not recur," he said.

The Chief Minister urged restraint amid unverified claims and rumours about the incident circulating on social media.

"I have noticed fake news and malicious comments being spread. No political leader would wish for their cadre or innocent people to lose their lives. Regardless of party lines, they are Tamils to me. I appeal to everyone to avoid irresponsible comments," he said.

Terming the Karur tragedy “major and unprecedented,” Stalin emphasised that human life must come before politics.

"Let us set aside political differences and personal enmities. Our only focus must be the welfare and safety of people," he said.

Stalin added that Tamil Nadu, known for progressive measures, must ensure such disasters are never repeated.

The Chief Minister also recalled his visit to Karur soon after the tragedy. "Even after issuing instructions to the district administration, I could not remain at home. My heart was heavy and anguished; I had to go there personally," he said.

The state government has announced a solatium of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of those killed and is bearing the medical expenses of those injured. Stalin reiterated that future actions would depend on the Commission’s findings and expressed hope for broad cooperation in making public events safer.

