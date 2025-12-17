Stalin questions AIADMK’s silence on renaming of MGNREGS

Chennai, Dec 17 Mounting a renewed attack on the Opposition AIADMK, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday questioned the party’s continued silence over the Union government’s decision to alter and rename the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) as the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission–Gramin (VB-G RAM G), stating that the move would have far-reaching consequences for the rural poor.

In a social media post, Stalin said the Centre’s decision directly affected millions of rural households dependent on the employment guarantee scheme and accused the AIADMK of failing to articulate any clear position on the issue.

He alleged that the party had consistently aligned itself with the policies of the Union government and recalled its support for controversial measures such as the three farm laws and the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Stalin asked whether AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami would once again back the Centre on VB-G RAM G, a scheme he said had serious implications for rural employment and social security. He also criticised the removal of Mahatma Gandhi’s name from MGNREGA, arguing that the change diluted the historical and moral significance associated with a programme designed to safeguard the livelihoods of the rural poor.

Taking strong exception to the renaming of the scheme in Hindi, Stalin said the new name was difficult for many people to pronounce and understand. He linked the issue to Tamil Nadu’s long-standing resistance to Hindi imposition and questioned the AIADMK’s reluctance to oppose the move.

Referring to Perarignar C.N. Annadurai, whose name the party carries, Stalin noted that Anna had led the struggle against Hindi imposition and asked whether there should be any hesitation in opposing such changes.

The Chief Minister also flagged concerns over the funding pattern of VB-G RAM G. While the Centre would decide the terms and conditions of the scheme, he said, State governments would be compelled to bear an additional financial burden.

He questioned whether the AIADMK accepted this arrangement without protest and whether its former leader, Jayalalithaa, would have agreed to such a model.

Concluding his remarks, Stalin said the debate was not merely about a change in name but about protecting the interests of rural workers and upholding the principles of federalism.

He asserted that the people of Tamil Nadu were closely watching how political parties responded to decisions that affected livelihoods, language, and the financial autonomy of States, and expected the Opposition to take a clear and principled stand.

