Stalin seeks Spanish investments in aerospace, defence, pharma

Chennai, Jan 30 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin -- who is currently on a visit to Spain -- has invited industrial investments for aerospace, defence, pharmaceuticals, water filtration, food processing and other sectors.

Addressing the industrialists in Madrid, Stalin said that Spain is the sixth largest trading nation with the state.

“Like Spain being the fourth largest economy in Europe, Tamil Nadu is the second largest economy among the Indian states,” the Chief Minister said.

He added that he had visited UAE, Singapore and Japan to attract investments and will be travelling to the USA and Australia for the same purpose.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor