Stalin terms Supreme Court stay on key Waqf Act amendments 'victory for constitutional rights'

Chennai, Sep 15 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President M.K. Stalin on Monday hailed the Supreme Court's interim order staying key provisions of the Union government's amended Waqf Act.

In a statement posted on X, Stalin said the verdict was "a historic affirmation that constitutional rights and religious freedoms cannot be trampled upon by arbitrary laws".

The apex court’s ruling came in response to petitions filed by the DMK and other organisations challenging the amendments brought by the BJP-led Union government.

In his post, Stalin said: "The Supreme Court has stayed the unconstitutional Waqf Act amendments imposed by the Union BJP government. This is a huge victory for the DMK’s consistent fight, for the people’s struggle, and for the constitutional rights of minorities. Our faith in judicial protection of democracy and secularism has been reinforced."

The Supreme Court has stayed four major provisions in the Waqf Amendment Act, which include the clause requiring a person to have followed Islam for five years before donating property as waqf and the power to seize waqf property merely on an allegation of state ownership, pending proper inquiry.

It has also stayed the authority granted to District Collectors to remove the “waqf user” status of properties with long-standing religious use.

The apex court also stayed the provision permitting more than four non-Muslims in the Central Waqf Board and more than three in state Waqf Boards, ensuring that Muslim representation remains a majority.

The DMK had opposed the amendments since their introduction in Parliament and passed a resolution in the Tamil Nadu Assembly urging their withdrawal.

Stalin reiterated that the BJP’s attempt was an abuse of power and contrary to the Constitution. L

He held that the judgment "strengthens people’s confidence that the Supreme Court will always stand as a guardian of democracy, secularism, and the fundamental rights of citizens".

Legal experts noted that the Supreme Court’s intervention protected minority rights and upheld the autonomy of waqf institutions.

