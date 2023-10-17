Stalin to address DMK booth level leaders of Northern TN districts on Oct 22

Chennai, Oct 17(IANS ) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who is also the president of DMK, will meet the booth level agents and local functionaries of the party on October 22.

He will be addressing the party local leaders of the 13 Northern districts of the state at the Melapampati Panchayath in Tiruvannamalai district.

This is a political meeting of the party local leaders with the Chief Minister and is envisaged for boosting the morale of the grassroots level party leaders in the run up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

General secretary of the DMK and state Water Resources minister S. Duraimurugan directed the party district secretaries of these Northern Districts to ensure that the interaction of the Chief Minister is a huge success.

The DMK has been organising such programmes since July 26th and Stalin has interacted with booth level leases of the party in Western , southern and Delta districts of the state.

