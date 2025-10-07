Stalin to join CPI-M (M)-led protest against Israeli actions in Gaza tomorrow

Chennai, Oct 7 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin will participate in an all-party demonstration organised by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) in Chennai on October 8, calling for an end to what organisers have described as “genocide” in Gaza and urged the Union government to cancel all agreements with Israel.

The protest, to be held near the Rajarathinam Stadium in Egmore at 10 a.m. will be led by CPI(M) state secretary P. Shanmugam. The event is aimed at drawing attention to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where, according to figures cited by the organisers, more than 66,000 Palestinians — including over 20,000 children — have been killed since the conflict escalated on October 7, 2023.

The CPI(M) said nearly two million Palestinians have been displaced and continue to endure relentless air and missile attacks, severe shortages of food and medical supplies, and restricted humanitarian aid due to Israeli blockades.

“Hospitals, schools and homes have been turned to rubble; even journalists documenting the crisis have been targeted,” the party said in a statement.

The protest will also denounce the United States’ continued support for Israel, alleging that it has emboldened the Israeli government to defy international law and undermine peace efforts led by mediators such as Qatar.

Organisers said the demonstration will press for an immediate ceasefire, restoration of humanitarian access to Gaza, and renewed international efforts to secure peace.

Leaders across the political spectrum are expected to address the gathering.

Among them are Dravidar Kazhagam president K. Veeramani, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) chief K. Selvaperunthagai, MDMK general secretary Vaiko, CPI state secretary M. Veerapandian, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) founder Thol. Thirumavalavan, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) general secretary K.A.M. Mohamed Abubacker, Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK) leader M.H. Jawahirullah, and Manithaneya Jananayaga Katchi chief Tamimun Ansari.

With the DMK taking part, the protest is expected to see significant turnout and send a strong political signal from Tamil Nadu, where parties have historically voiced solidarity with the Palestinian cause and opposed what they see as violations of human rights in West Asia.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor