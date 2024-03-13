Stalin to launch welfare projects in Tamil Nadu

Chennai, March 13 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will visit Pollachi town to launch welfare projects benefitting 25,000 people on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister will announce welfare projects to benefit people before the election Code of Conduct comes into effect.

The Chief Minister will announce a slew of projects including drinking water, projects and welfare schemes which will benefit local people.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister will also inaugurate completed projects worth Rs 529 crores that would benefit the people of Erode, Nilgiris and Coimbatore districts.

--IANS

aal/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor