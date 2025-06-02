Stalin to lead ‘Semmozhi Day’ celebrations on Karunanidhi’s birth anniversary

Chennai, June 2 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is set to lead a series of commemorative events on June 3, marking the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister and DMK patriarch M. Karunanidhi.

The state government has officially designated the day as ‘Semmozhi Day’ to honour Karunanidhi’s lifelong contributions to the Tamil language and literature.

According to an official release, Stalin will begin the day by paying floral tributes to Karunanidhi’s statue located at the Omandurar Government Estate campus on Anna Salai. The tribute ceremony is scheduled for 9:30 a.m.

The main event of the day will be held at Kalaivanar Arangam in Chennai, where a grand function has been organised by the Central Institute of Classical Tamil (CICT).

As part of the celebration, Chief Minister Stalin will release a new set of Tamil scholarly books published by the institute.

In line with the government’s commitment to promoting the Tamil language and academic excellence, Stalin will also distribute certificates to scholars who have completed their doctoral studies in classical Tamil.

This is seen as part of a broader push to encourage higher education and research in Tamil linguistics and heritage.

Further underscoring the state’s focus on preserving Tamil culture and recognising contributions to the language, the Chief Minister will hand over enhanced financial assistance to senior Tamil scholars.

This aid is aimed at supporting elderly language experts who have spent their lives promoting and enriching Tamil literature.

Additionally, prizes will be awarded to school and college students who emerged victorious in various Tamil-related competitions conducted in connection with ‘Semmozhi Day‘. These competitions were designed to increase student engagement with the language and to inspire a deeper appreciation for Tamil classical and modern literature.

The state government’s decision to observe June 3 as ‘Semmozhi Day’ annually reflects Karunanidhi’s enduring legacy as a scholar, writer, and passionate advocate for Tamil.

Officials stated that the day would continue to be marked with programs that promote Tamil language, literature, and culture across the state.

With these initiatives, the government aims to keep alive the ideals that Karunanidhi stood for and to inspire future generations to take pride in their linguistic heritage.

--IANS

aal/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor