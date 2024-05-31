Stalin to skip INDIA bloc meeting in New Delhi, Baalu to represent DMK

Chennai, May 31 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin who was scheduled to participate in the INDIA bloc leaders meeting in New Delhi on Saturday, will not be attending the event, it was announced on Friday

The Chief Minister's Office did not specify any specific reason for Stalin not attending the meeting.

The DMK's parliamentary party leader, T.R. Baalu has been deputed to attend the meeting, which will be chaired by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

In the June 1 meeting, senior leaders of the INDIA bloc were slated to discuss their performance in the Lok Sabha polls and future moves after the June 4 election results. The opposition alliance claimed that they would get a majority and form the government. The meeting is scheduled on the seventh and last phase of polling day in the Lok Sabha elections.

