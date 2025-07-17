Stalin urges calm amid Kamarajar row, calls for unity among allies

Chennai, July 17 In a bid to quell the growing tensions between the DMK and Congress over controversial remarks made by DMK MP Tiruchi Siva about Congress icon and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Kamaraj, Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin on Thursday appealed for unity and restraint among political allies.

Stalin’s statement came amid an escalating war of words on social media between supporters of both parties, following Siva’s comments, which many viewed as disrespectful to Kamaraj’s legacy.

The DMK MP had claimed that Kamaraj wouldn’t sleep without an air conditioner and had allegedly held DMK patriarch M. Karunanidhi’s hands in his final days, asking him to protect democracy.

The remarks sparked outrage among Congress leaders, including MPs S. Jothimani and Manickam Tagore, and led to strong rebuttals, straining the relationship between the two allies and prompting the opposition to question the unity of the INDIA Bloc.

Posting on his official ‘X’ handle, Stalin urged everyone to avoid divisive rhetoric and honour the memory of Kamaraj with dignity.

“Let us not give room to the thoughts of evil-minded people who intend to incite division and gain from it,” he wrote.

“It is not appropriate to hold controversial debates in public about such a towering Tamil leader. Any opinion should be shared in a manner that upholds the dignity of respected leaders.”

Calling for focus on Kamaraj’s ideals, Stalin said, “Let us all unite and work to fulfil the dreams of Kamarajar, who strived his entire life to establish social justice and secular harmony. Let us avoid pointless debates.”

Stalin also highlighted the deep respect Dravidian leaders had for Kamaraj.

He recalled that social reformer Periyar had hailed Kamaraj as the “True Tamilian,” while DMK founder C.N. Annadurai had declined to field a candidate against him in the Gudiyatham by-election.

Stalin further noted that former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi had personally organised Kamaraj’s final rites, constructed his memorial, and declared his birth anniversary as the Day of Educational Development.

On a personal note, Stalin said it was one of the greatest honours of his life that Kamaraj, despite poor health, attended his wedding.

While some Congress leaders continue to express dissatisfaction over the remarks, senior figures in the party are treading cautiously, mindful of the alliance’s broader political implications.

Stalin’s carefully worded statement is being seen as an effort to de-escalate tensions and preserve the unity of the DMK-Congress alliance ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

