Stalin welcomes global recognition for India’s first Dugong sanctuary

Chennai, Sep 25 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday hailed the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s (IUCN) formal recognition of India’s first Dugong Conservation Reserve in Palk Bay, calling it a "significant global endorsement" of the state's marine conservation efforts.

Taking to X, he praised the Tamil Nadu Forest Department and conservation partners for protecting the vulnerable dugong and its fragile habitat.

The recognition came after a motion proposed by the Omcar Foundation was adopted at the IUCN World Conservation Congress 2025 in Abu Dhabi. The proposal received overwhelming support, with 98 per cent of member governments and 94.8 per cent of NGOs, research institutions, and organisations voting in favour.

Environmentalists said the endorsement places Tamil Nadu’s initiative on the global conservation map and could draw new resources and expertise to the region.

Established on September 21, 2022, under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, the Dugong Conservation Reserve covers 448.34 square km in northern Palk Bay. The area is home to more than 12,250 hectares of rich seagrass meadows, which serve as critical feeding grounds for dugongs (Dugong dugon), a species listed as “Vulnerable to Extinction” on the IUCN Red List.

These meadows also support a wide range of marine species, underscoring the ecological value of the reserve.

The IUCN motion flagged concerns over habitat loss, destructive fishing practices, and climate change impacts that endanger dugong populations and the broader Palk Bay ecosystem.

Members applauded the innovative restoration efforts undertaken in the reserve — including the use of bamboo and coconut rope frames to revive seagrass meadows — which have combined scientific expertise with community participation and created a replicable model for marine protection across South Asia.

The resolution urged IUCN members to work closely with the Government of India, the Tamil Nadu government, and local groups to improve habitat monitoring, build sustainable fisheries practices, and share lessons with global dugong conservation programmes.

It further called for adapting Tamil Nadu’s approach in other parts of the Indian Ocean and worldwide, where dugong populations are at risk.

Conservation experts believe the global recognition will boost technical and financial support, empower coastal communities to continue their protection work, and draw international attention to the urgent need to preserve seagrass ecosystems and save the dugong from extinction.

