Stalin writes to PM Modi, seeks additional 1.54 lakh tonnes of fertilisers

Chennai, Sep 16 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging immediate steps to expedite the supply of fertilisers to the state, one of India’s leading rice producers.

In his letter, Stalin said Tamil Nadu has consistently prioritised agricultural productivity and farmer welfare, ensuring the timely availability of inputs and implementing region-specific schemes.

“With the southwest monsoon arriving earlier than usual, paddy cultivation for the 2025 kharif season has already picked up momentum. Official data shows paddy has been cultivated on 5.661 lakh hectares so far this year, which is 10 per cent higher than the 5.136 lakh hectares cultivated during the same period last year. This surge in sowing, aided by widespread rainfall and adequate water storage in major reservoirs, has led to an increased demand for fertilisers across the state,” he wrote in the letter.

The CM pointed out that despite allocations made by the Centre, the supply of urea, DAP, MOP, and complex fertilisers between April and August 2025 has been inadequate. Only about 57 per cent of the committed quota has reached Tamil Nadu, leaving farmers facing a critical shortage at a crucial stage of cultivation.

Warning that such a shortfall could affect not only the current kharif crop but also the upcoming rabi season, Stalin requested the Prime Minister to direct the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers to release an additional 1.54 lakh tonnes of fertilisers to the state without delay. This includes 27,823 metric tonnes of urea, 15,831 tonnes of DAP, 12,422 tonnes of MOP, and 98,623 tonnes of NPK complex fertilisers.

The CM underlined that the timely supply of fertilisers is vital to sustain crop productivity, secure farmer incomes, and protect food security. He also emphasised that Tamil Nadu’s contribution to national rice output makes it all the more important to ensure that the state’s requirements are fully met.

