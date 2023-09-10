Stamp paper scam unearthed in J&K’s Jammu district

Jammu, Sep 10 The crime branch of J&K Police said on Sunday that it has unearthed a major scam in stamp paper usage in which two advocates and three stamp vendors are involved.

A crime branch statement said that the economic offences wing of the crime branch in Jammu carried out searches at five places in R.S. Pura, Greater Kailash and Bidhnah areas of Jammu district.

“FIR number 89/23 under sections 420, 465, 468, 471, 409 and 130-B of the IPC has been registered against the involved persons.

“Many documents, computers, laptops, etc., have been seized during the raids after a written complaint was lodged in which the complainant stated that huge losses had been inflicted to the revenue department through a scam involving stamp papers used in judicial documents.

“The complainant alleged that the fraud includes issuance of fake agriculture certificates, which are essential documents in the purchase and sale of agricultural land. These certificates are being issued illegally often to individuals with no genuine connection to agriculture.

