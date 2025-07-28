Stampede case: Karnataka govt revokes suspension of four cops

Bengaluru, July 28 The Karnataka government on Monday revoked the suspension of four senior police officers, including two IPS officers, against whom the action had been taken in connection with the June 4 Bengaluru stampede, which claimed 11 lives.

The government has revoked the suspensions of senior IPS officers B. Dayananda and Shekar H. Tekkannanavar. The government stated in the order that these IPS officers would be reinstated in service with immediate effect, pending the initiation of disciplinary proceedings under Rule 8 of All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969.

Further, the government, in exercise of the powers conferred under rule 5(5) of Karnataka State Police (Disciplinary Proceedings) Rules, 1965, has revoked the order of suspension of Deputy SP C Balakrishna, and Inspector А.K Girish, and reinstated them into service with immediate effect, pending the initiation of disciplinary proceedings as per rules.

The order in this regard has been issued by K.V. Ashoka, Under Secretary, Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR).

"The Government had ordered a magisterial enquiry by Jagadish G., IAS, Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate, Bengaluru Urban District, into the stampede incident that happened near Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru city on June 4. Further, the government had constituted a one-man Judicial Commission under the chairmanship of retired Justice of the High Court of Karnataka John Michael Cunha to enquire into the same incident. Since both the Judicial Commission and Magisterial committee have completed their enquiry into the stampede incident and submitted their reports to the Government on July 10 and July 11, respectively. Further, the officers have also submitted representations requesting to revoke their suspension. In view of the above, the order of suspension of the above-said officers has been reconsidered by the Government," the order said.

Following the tragedy, and facing backlash over negligence and handling of the tragedy, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had announced the suspension of then Bengaluru Police Commissioner Dayananda, IGP Vikash Kumar Vikash, SP Tekkannanavar, DSP Balakrishna, and Inspector Girish.

The government has not revoked the suspension of senior IPS officer Vikash, who had approached the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) to challenge his suspension. The CAT had quashed the suspension order, and the state government has filed an appeal.

