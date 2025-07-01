Stampede incident: K'taka govt to challenge CAT order of quashing suspension of senior cop

Bengaluru, July 1 The Karnataka government has stated that it will take a decision soon to file an appeal regarding the Central Administrative Tribunal’s (CAT) decision to quash the suspension order of a senior IPS officer in connection with the June 4 stampede incident, which claimed 11 lives.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, responding to the CAT's decision to quash the suspension order of senior IPS officer Vikash Kumar Vikash, in connection with the stampede incident at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, said that there was an option to file an appeal and an appropriate decision would be taken in this regard.

The CAT, while quashing the Karnataka government's order suspending a senior IPS officer, stated on Tuesday that the action was not based on sufficient and substantial materials.

Senior IPS officer Vikash Kumar Vikas, who was among the five officers suspended in connection with the stampede outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium, had moved the CAT challenging his suspension.

The Bench further stated, "Therefore, in the light of aforesaid settled position of law, we expect from the government that the government will give the same benefit to the other officers who were suspended."

The other officers ought to be extended the benefit without the need for them to come to court, the Bench stated.

"Police personnel are also human beings. They are neither 'Bhagwan' nor 'magicians' and also do not have magical powers like “Alladdin ka Chirag” which was able to fulfil any wish just by rubbing it.

"To control the aforesaid type of gathering and for making the proper arrangements sufficient time should be given to the police. But the information was not given to the police," the CAT stated.

The police officers have been suspended without any sufficient material or grounds. Hence, the suspension order is liable to be quashed, the CAT noted.

Meanwhile, Karnataka BJP has slammed the government over the development.

BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra, referring to the CAT order, stated, "The Congress government has suffered a setback as the court has quashed the suspension order of Additional Commissioner of Police Vikash Kumar Vikash in connection with the tragic incident during the RCB victory celebration in Bengaluru."

"The move has effectively embarrassed the government in Karnataka, which had taken action against officials to cover up its own administrative failure," Vijayendra claimed.

