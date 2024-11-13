Stand up on own legs: SC tells NCP's Ajit Pawar faction

New Delhi, Nov 13 The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked Ajit Pawar-led faction of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) to not use the name and photograph of veteran leader and party founder Sharad Pawar in its political advertisements, in the run-up to Assembly elections in Maharashtra.

A bench presided over by Justice Surya Kant asked Ajit Pawar side “to stand up on his own legs” and not contest elections on Sharad Pawar's name.

Last week, the Bench, also comprising Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, had asked the Ajit Pawar faction to give wide publicity to its interim orders requiring the addition of disclaimers in party advertisements that allocation of party's clock symbol is sub-judice and subject to the outcome of proceedings pending before the top court.

It had asked the Ajit Pawar side to publish fresh disclaimers regarding the clock symbol in newspapers, including in Marathi, within 36 hours.

The apex court was dealing with an application filed by the Sharad Pawar faction demanding that the Ajit Pawar camp be temporarily allotted a new symbol for the Maharashtra Assembly elections instead of the clock.

The Supreme Court stressed that the parties should meticulously comply with its orders and asked both sides not to violate the March 19 interim direction.

In that order, the SC had asked the Ajit Pawar-led party to issue a public notice in English, Marathi, and Hindi editions, stating that the usage of the clock symbol reserved for the NCP is subject to the final outcome of proceedings pending before the Supreme Court.

"Such a declaration shall be incorporated in every pamphlet, advertisement, audio, or video clip to be issued on behalf of the respondents (Ajit Pawar-led party)," it had said.

The SC had clarified that the Nationalist Congress Party–Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) – having the ‘Man Blowing Turha’ symbol – will also follow court orders and not use the clock symbol. Further, it had asked Ajit Pawar's side to sensitise NCP workers, office bearers and candidates to not defy the top court’s direction.

Adjourning the hearing to November 19, the apex court remarked that people are very wise and know how to vote and can differentiate who is Sharad and who is Ajit Pawar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor