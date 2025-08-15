Standing like shield for farmers, fishermen and other workforces, says PM Modi amid US tariff threats

New Delhi, Aug 15 Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his Independence Day address from the ramparts of Red Fort on Friday, sent a clear message to the world in the face of the US tariff threat, saying that he stands as a shield for farmers and India will never compromise with their interests.

“Modi stands as a shield for farmers, fishermen and other such workforces of India against any harmful policy. India will never compromise with their interests,” he said.

PM Modi said India is "unstoppable" and it is time for the country to prove its mettle in the global markets with quality products.

"This is the time to script history. We have to rule the world market. We have to lower production costs. It is time to prove our mettle in global markets with quality products," the Prime Minister said in his Independence Day speech.

He said that 1.4 billion countrymen must remember that only those who have worked hard have created history.

“Those who have broken through iron rocks have bent time itself. This is the time, the right time, to bend time itself,” the PM said.

He said the need of the hour is to take a resolve for building a 'samarth Bharat (strong India)', just like the country's freedom fighters had envisioned a "free India".

"We should not waste our energy in belittling others; our focus should be on strengthening ourselves," he said.

PM Modi said in the agriculture sector, we identified around 100 districts where farmers needed additional support. To strengthen them, we have started the Pradhan Mantri Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana. "Modi stands as a shield for farmers, fishermen and other such workforces of India against any harmful policy. India will never compromise with their interests," he said sternly.

He said that we are delivering the benefits of numerous development schemes to small farmers, livestock keepers, and fishermen. "Be it the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, rainwater harvesting, irrigation schemes, or quality seeds, farmers now have confidence in every field," he said.

PM Modi said that India has reached the second position in the world in terms of production of wheat, rice, fruits, and vegetables. "The produce that the farmers of my country cultivate is now reaching the markets of the world. Agro products worth Rs four lakh crore have been exported," PM Modi said.

