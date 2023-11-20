Stark reminder of political promises being compromised: Cong on Sequeria induction in Goa cabinet

New Delhi, Nov 20 A day after BJP MLA Aleixo Sequeira, who had left the Congress for the saffron party last year, was inducted into the Goa cabinet, the grand old party said it was a stark reminder of political promises being compromised and "betraying" the trust of the people.

In a post on X, Goa Congress incharge Manickam Tagore said, "Disheartening to witness the induction of turncoat Congress MLA Sequeira into the Sawant-led Cabinet."

"A stark reminder of political promises being compromised, betraying the trust of the people. Congress stands with the voters of Nuvem and the People of Goa," Tagore says.

His remarks came a day after Sequeira was on Sunday inducted into the state cabinet, hours after Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Nilesh Cabral resigned.

The 66-year-old leader was sworn in at Raj Bhavan by Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai in the presence of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

Sequeira was among the eight MLAs who switched over from the opposition Congress to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Goa last year.

