State BJP chief files PIL in Calcutta HC demanding Ayushman Bharat scheme implementation in Bengal

Kolkata, Dec 22 West Bengal BJP President and Rajya Sabha MP, Samik Bhattacharya, on Monday, filed a public interest litigation (PIL) at the Calcutta High Court demanding implementation of Ayushman Bharat, the health insurance scheme of the Union government, in the state.

The Ayushman Bharat scheme could not be implemented in West Bengal as the state government did not allow it on the grounds that Swasthya Sathi, the state government’s own health insurance scheme, was already in force in the state.

The division bench of the Calcutta High Court’s Acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Partha Sarathi Sen had admitted the petition, and the matter will come up for hearing this week.

After filing the public interest litigation, Bhattacharya told media persons that the common people, especially those from the marginalized community in West Bengal, would have benefited had the Ayushman Bharat scheme been implemented in the state.

“But the state government deprived those people of this opportunity by not allowing implementation of the scheme in the state. This state government does not care for the people coming from the marginalized sections of society,” he said.

The Mamata Banerjee-led state government had been opposing Ayushman Bharat implementation in West Bengal because it had too many restrictions, and instead Swasthya Sathi scheme was open for all.

On the other hand, the Union government argued that while the facility of the Ayushman Bharat scheme could be available anywhere in India, the jurisdiction of Swasthya Sathi was limited to that in West Bengal.

Bhattacharya, however, refused to accept this argument of the state government. According to him, these factors could be easily sorted out through bureaucratic-level discussion between the Union and the state governments.

“Whenever any welfare scheme is implemented, there are some associated rules. “Certain people have certain roles in making laws and in implementing projects announced by any government. But, in this case, the state government has been rejecting the scheme since the beginning. Then there is nothing to be done except approaching the court," Bhattacharya said.

