State Congress Government’s event of reading the Constitution’s preamble

The anti-constitution forces are trying to destroy the constitution and re-implement Manusmriti. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has called for caution and awareness about this.

The CM was speaking at the global reading program of the Preamble of the Constitution of India organized by the Social Welfare Department as part of the People's Government Day at Vidhansouda in Bengaluru today. The CM said that the destruction of the Constitution and the implementation of Manusmriti means 90% of Indians will be forced back into slavery. He warned that a lot of tricks are going on for this. Our Constitution opens with We the People of India. He emphasized that if the wishes of the Constitution are not effectively understood and followed, it will not be possible to build an equal society. He said, “Our government has implemented programs for the prosperity of all, as per the aspirations of equal society and the secular principle of the Constitution. The purpose of our programs is to return people's money back to people's lives. After the promulgation of the Constitution, the democratic system was officially implemented in India.” He said that the democratic system has been formed in our land since the time of Buddha and Basava. The debates held in the Parliament during the implementation of the Constitution mirrored the importance of our Constitution and the mindset of the opponents of the Constitution.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said that World Democracy Day is being celebrated all over the world today. This year the focus of the International Year of Democracy is youth empowerment. The Congress party has continued to preach the preamble to the youth community. A safe youth community is an asset of democracy. We must be a voice for this. This voice should be empowered through education. Ambedkar's ideals should be followed every day. All religious scriptures should be respected.

Ministers HC Mahadevappa, G. Parameshwar, Priyank Kharge, Muniyappa, Ramalingareddy, Shivraj Thangadagi and Mankala Vaidya, Satish Jarakiholi, KJ George, Ishwar Khandre, Legislative Council Chairman Horatti, Chief Minister's Political Adviser Govindaraju, Legislative Council Member Sudam Das , M.R.Sitaram, Government Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma, many MLAs and senior officers with 10k school children were present in the meeting. The program was watched virtually by many across the state.

At the same time, Deputy Chief Minister D.K.Sivakumar inaugurated the Equality App for multi-dimensional equality including the upliftment of the lives of rural people, the improvement of livelihood. It is to be noted that in 2007, the United Nations accepted this and announced to celebrate September 15 as Democracy Day. DKS said that at a time when social commitment and democratic values are sought, India is working as a democratic leader for the whole world. The goal of building harmony with the sustainable development of the United Nations should be achieved by implementing the wishes of the Constitution, which is a complementary basis for it. He said that when there is an opportunity to fulfill the wishes of the constitution by implementing democratic principles, steps should be taken towards building an equal society. Democracy should be strengthened through freedom of the press. As Dr. BR Ambedkar said, we should protect communal tolerance and prevent violation of human rights and move towards development under the auspices of the Constitution.