State dedicated to realise vision of empowered India: Haryana CM

Chandigarh, Nov 1 Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday said the state government is dedicated to realising the vision of an empowered and progressive India, as envisioned by “our revolutionary heroes”.

Emphasising the importance of unity and collaborative effort, the Chief Minister affirmed the government's resolve to rebuild Haryana in alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ambitious Viksit Bharat goal by 2047.

The government will lead a new era of development in Haryana. “We will fulfil all the promises made in the election manifesto as pledged, advancing the state’s 2.80 crore citizens along a path of inclusive growth,” said the Chief Minister while addressing a gathering to mark Haryana Day in Gohana town in Sonipat district.

He also extended greetings to the attendees and all residents on the occasions of Diwali, Bhai Dooj, and Gopashtami.

The Chief Minister said the BJP government in Haryana, elected for a third consecutive term, would work with commitment to meet the aspirations of 2.80 crore citizens under the guidance of Prime Minister Modi. He said officers have been directed to expedite projects in line with the promises made in the election manifesto.

“As Haryana completes 58 years of progress, all communities deserve congratulations for their contributions.”

The Chief Minister said he also acknowledged the role of party workers and voters in reinforcing their trust in the BJP, leading to a historic victory. Under the robust system established by former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, the double-engine government would operate at full speed.

He said during the elections, the Congress spread misleading information on unemployment and attempted to delay the recruitment of thousands of youth, revealing an anti-youth mindset. “Through the efforts of our dedicated workers, people understood that the BJP is committed to securing the future of young people without favouritism and ‘parchi-kharchi’ and the public, especially the youth, have shown their trust in our government.”

On this occasion, BJP state president Mohan Lal Badoli said under Chief Minister Saini’s leadership, the BJP government would aim to fulfil the promises made in the election manifesto.

With decisive actions such as providing permanent employment to 24,000 youth, implementing Supreme Court decisions on reservation for the deprived Schedule Castes and offering free dialysis services in hospitals, the government has demonstrated an unstoppable momentum.

“The Chief Minister is advancing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s policies and working to build a new Haryana,” added Badoli.

