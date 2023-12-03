State election results will help BJP win 350-plus seats in LS polls: Assam CM

Guwahati, Dec 3 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday that victory in three states will help the BJP win 350-plus seats in next year's Lok Sabha elections.

He also thanked the people for giving a clear mandate in BJP’s favour in three states -- Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Chhattisgarh.

Taking to his X handle, Sarma wrote, “I bow down to the people for giving us this mandate & reaffirming their faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

“These results will build a momentum to secure 350+ seats in the Lok Sabha elections, ensuring a third term for Adarniya Modi ji,” he added.

As the party's one of the star campaigners, the Assam Chief Minister had extensively campaigned in the run-up to the elections in the five states that went to the polls, including Telangana and Mizoram.

He also held a good number of roadshows in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

