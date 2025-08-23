State govt committed to women empowerment, girl education and women safety: Rajasthan CM

Jaipur, Aug 23 Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said that the Rajasthan government is working with top priority towards girl education, women safety, women empowerment, and women upliftment. He said that “the smile of daughters is our strength, and the state government is fully committed to uplifting women power".

The Chief Minister emphasized that a strong society and nation can only be built when women and daughters are educated and empowered. Sharma was addressing the E-cycle Distribution Ceremony for girls and working women held at his residence on Saturday.

Highlighting the pivotal role of women in nurturing culture and values, he said mothers and sisters form the backbone of society, from raising children to caring for the elderly.

The Chief Minister recalled the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao campaign and said that Rajasthan is working actively in this direction.

He shared that under the Gargi Puraskar Yojana, 3.90 lakh girls have received incentives, while nearly 2 lakh have benefited under the Balika Protsahan Puraskar Yojana.

Through the Laado Protsahan Yojana, poor families are receiving savings bonds of Rs 1.5 lakh on the birth of a girl child.

So far, more than 11 lakh bicycles have been distributed to girl students under various government schemes. Sharma informed that schemes such as the Mukhyamantri Nari Shakti Udyam Protsahan Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana, and Mukhyamantri Matru Poshan Yojana are strengthening women’s empowerment.

The incentive amount under Matru Vandana Yojana has been increased to Rs 6,500. He reiterated the government’s resolution to provide 4 lakh government jobs and 6 lakh private sector jobs within five years.

Interacting with the Chief Minister, beneficiary girls expressed gratitude for the initiative.

A student Seema Yadav said the e-cycle would give new wings to her dreams, while Abhineeti shared that it would help her save commuting costs to study computers.

Vinita Gothwal recalled her experience of cycling to school, to which the Chief Minister responded warmly, sharing his own student life memories.

Asha, a private-sector employee, said the e-cycle would ease her travel and support her participation in the Fit India Movement.

Ritika, preparing for competitive exams, praised the government’s recruitment exam calendar and strict action against paper leaks. She said the e-cycle gift felt like support from a family member, as her father is specially-abled.

Calling upon daughters to fulfill their dreams with determination, the Chief Minister assured them of the state government’s support for their bright future. On this occasion, Sharma distributed e-cycles to a large number of beneficiary girls and working women. Senior officials, including EESL’s e-bicycle program head Ritu Singh, were also present. (

