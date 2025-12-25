State-level function held in Patna to mark Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s birth anniversary

Patna, Dec 25 The birth anniversary of former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna awardee Atal Bihari Vajpayee was observed across the country on Wednesday with reverence and solemnity. In Bihar, a state-level function was organised at Patliputra Park in Patna to commemorate the occasion.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar paid heartfelt tributes to the late leader by garlanding his statue. Several senior leaders, ministers, legislators and representatives from social organisations gathered to honour Vajpayee’s enduring legacy.

Among those who offered floral tributes were Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, Rural Works Minister Ashok Chaudhary, BJP Bihar unit President and MLA Sanjay Saraogi, MLAs Sanjeev Chaurasia and Ratnesh Kushwaha, Vice-Chairman of the Bihar State Disaster Management Authority Dr Uday Kant Mishra, former Bihar Assembly Speaker Nand Kishore Yadav, Bihar State Citizens’ Council General Secretary Arvind Kumar alias Chhotu Singh, former Bihar Child Rights Protection Commission member Shivshankar Nishad, JD(U) State General Secretary Ranjit Jha, along with many other dignitaries, political leaders and social activists.

Adding a cultural and emotional dimension to the ceremony, artists from the Information and Public Relations Department performed Aarti-Pujan, rendered the Bihar State Anthem and presented patriotic songs.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also observed Vajpayee’s birth anniversary at its state party office. BJP State President Sanjay Saraogi, both Deputy Chief Ministers, state ministers and senior party leaders participated and paid homage to the former Prime Minister.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said the day held immense significance. “Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s thoughts and guidance continue to inspire us even today. We are following the path shown by him and will continue to uphold his ideals,” he said.

BJP State President and MLA Sanjay Saraogi highlighted Vajpayee’s special bond with Bihar. “Atal Bihari Vajpayee had deep affection for Bihar and contributed immensely to the state. He often used to say, ‘The people of Bihar are Biharis, and I am Atal Bihari Vajpayee,’” he recalled.

The programmes reflected widespread respect for the towering statesman and reaffirmed a collective commitment to the ideals of good governance, democracy and national unity that defined Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s political legacy.

