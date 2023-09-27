State needs time to reply: Delhi HC slams Gopal Ansal for seeking travel permission at last moment

New Delhi, Sep 27 Questioning the real estate magnate Gopal Ansal for approaching the court at the last moment for seeking permission to travel abroad, the Delhi High Court on Wednesday said it cannot decide the application without giving an opportunity to the state to file its response.

Ansal was convicted in an evidence tampering case in connection with the 1997 Uphaar Cinema fire case. He submitted before the court that in view of a business meeting, he has to travel to Bangkok from September 28 to October 3.

However, Justice Jyoti Singh questioned him saying, "Tell me why you have come at the last moment?"

She expressed displeasure over Ansal coming to the court at the last moment, without giving any time to the state to respond.

"You have not given any time to the court also. You will have to postpone your visit. I cannot decide the application without giving them time to respond," she said.

The counsel for Ansal then submitted that his client got his passport renewed only on September 23, and due to that it took him time to approach the court.

Meanwhile, the counsel representing the state contended that earlier Ansal’s application seeking renewal of passport was agreed to after his lawyer gave an undertaking that he would always seek permission before travelling abroad.

The counsel went on to say that Ansal had come to seek permission at the last moment so that the state does not get any time to file its reply or to verify his claims regarding the foreign visit. Ansal had earlier sought a 10-year renewal for his passport, citing the standard validity period for an ordinary passport. He had even pledged to obtain permission from the High Court before leaving the country once his passport was renewed.

On Wednesday, post discussion between Ansal and the counsel appearing for him, it was submitted that Ansal would postpone his foreign visit by a few days and file a fresh travel schedule.

Hence, the court issued a notice to the state and asked it to file a status report on the application.

The matter has now been listed for hearing next on October 12.

