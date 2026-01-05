State witnessing noise, chaos of goonda raj, says K'taka BJP amid violent incidents

Bengaluru, Jan 5 Following incidents of violence and crime in Karnataka, the BJP unit alleged on Monday that 'Goonda Raj' was the sixth guarantee that the current government is ensuring the people of the state and in the very first week of the New Year, the state is witnessing the noise and chaos of goonda raj.

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, R. Ashoka, stated in Bengaluru that, "On one hand, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is dreaming of creating a record by becoming the longest-serving Chief Minister and is celebrating through feasts and conventions, on the other hand, law and order in the state has deteriorated, and in the very first week of the New Year, the state is witnessing the noise and chaos of goonda raj."

"The incidents of attempt to murder BJP MLA Janardhan Reddy in Ballari; Murder of a Hindu girl in Yellapur and stone-pelting on an Om Shakti devotees’ procession in Bengaluru, injuring innocent women and children have been reported since a week," he stated.

"Due to the appeasement politics of the Congress government, the atrocities of anti-social elements have crossed all limits. There is no protection for the religious practices of the majority community, and ordinary citizens have been left without peace of mind," Ashoka alleged.

The Karnataka BJP unit taking to social media X stated, "Doubts are troubling the people of the state as to whether Hindu religious practices are being banned under Congress rule."

"Stone-pelting during Ganesh processions, stone-pelting on devotees wearing Hanuman mala, obstruction to Navaratri processions, objections to Ayyappa devotees wearing mala, and now stone-pelting on the palanquin procession of the Om Shakti Peetha — Congress-protected “minor elements” have resorted to such acts," the BJP said.

"Is the anti-Hindu Siddaramaiah government running a stone-pelting department under its control and paying honorariums to street hooligans through it?" the BJP questioned.

Reacting to the criticism by the BJP, Home Minister G. Parameshwara stated, “BJP leaders have been making statements and have not stopped commenting. Whenever such incidents occur, BJP leaders intervene first. We initiated legal action even before they made statements in the attack on Om Shakti devotees in Bengaluru. The accused have been detained. Apart from this, the BJP should clarify what more action they expect to be taken.”

