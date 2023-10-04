Statehood for west UP – It's BJP versus BJP

Lucknow, Oct 4 The issue related to the division of Uttar Pradesh by creation of a separate state in the western part has created a piquant situation for the ruling BJP itself.

Union Minister Sanjeev Baliyan raised the demand for making western Uttar Pradesh a separate state at the International Jat Sansad in Meerut, earlier this week.

He even suggested that Meerut be made the state capital of the proposed state.

While Baliyan’s statement has revived the decades’ old demand for statehood in the region, opposition came within hours from the BJP itself.

Former BJP MLA Sangeet Som said that if this happens, the region will become a "mini-Pakistan".

Instead, western Uttar Pradesh should be merged with Delhi, Som, a prominent BJP leader from the region, said.

Som explained that over the decades, western Uttar Pradesh has seen demographic changes and separate statehood for the region was no longer feasible.

The two-time MLA from Sardhana also said that due to the increasing population of a particular community, Hindus will become minority if it becomes a separate state.

"Such a region will not develop, but the political scenario will definitely change. It would be better that an initiative is taken to join western Uttar Pradesh with Delhi,” he explained.

The contrasting opinion of two senior BJP leaders on the issue, has left the party in a Catch 22 situation.

A senior spokesman of BJP said: “We would rather not comment on the issue unless the party leadership takes a call on it. Both the leaders have their own points of view and we cannot discard any one of them.”

Meanwhile, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar, an ally of the BJP-led NDA, backed Baliyan’s demand for the division of of Uttar Pradesh into four states -- western Uttar Pradesh, Bundelkhand, Purvanchal and Central Uttar Pradesh.

“Uttar Pradesh is a big state and for efficient administration, it should be divided into four states,” said Rajbhar.

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) spokesman Anil Dubey said the reorganisation of the state is in the election manifesto of the party and the formation of western Uttar Pradesh as a separate state is an old demand of the RLD.

“But Baliyan’s statement is just a political ploy before the LS polls,” he added.

“Former RLD chief Ajit Singh had raised the demand for the formation of Harit Pradesh in western Uttar Pradesh. Instead of giving a speech over the formation of western Uttar Pradesh as a separate state, the Union Minister should get a nod from the Central government for the formation of the separate state.” BSP MLC Bhimrao Ambedkar said that in 2011, when the party was in power, the state Assembly had passed a resolution for the division of Uttar Pradesh into four states.

“The proposal was sent to the central government for approval, but no action was taken by successive governments at the centre. BSP chief Mayawati has been a strong exponent of the division of Uttar Pradesh,” he said.

The BSP government had decided to divide Uttar Pradesh into four parts -- Purvanchal (21 districts), Bundelkhand (seven), Awadh Pradesh (21) and Paschim Pradesh (26).

The MLC said if the BJP is committed to the formation of smaller states, it should convene a special session of Parliament to get the resolution in this regard passed.

“Fearing defeat in LS polls, the BJP has played the western Uttar Pradesh card. Baliyan is a union minister and he should not misguide people over the issue. The way he raised the matter in a meeting clearly indicates that instead of development of the state, the BJP is more interested in vote-bank politics,” he claimed.

Samajwadi Party spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said after Baliyan’s statement, the BJP should come clear over the issue.

“Is the division of Uttar Pradesh an official stand of the BJP or the minister’s statement a mere political gimmick before the LS elections to divert people’s attention from public issues?” he asked.

Congress spokesperson Ashok Singh said the Union Minister raised the issue to divert the attention of people from issues like “price rise, unemployment and deterioration in law and order.”

“The BJP is losing ground in west Uttar Pradesh and the Union Minister has played the west Uttar Pradesh card to revive the party’s fortunes,” he said.

