Statehood is delayed to J&K for reasons best known to BJP: Omar Abdullah

Srinagar, Oct 17 J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said on Friday that statehood was being delayed to J&K for reasons best known to the BJP.

Speaking to reporters in South Kashmir's Kulgam district, Omar Abdullah said he is continuously trying for the restoration of statehood to J&K so that the elected government has more powers.

He squarely blamed the BJP for what he called “delaying the grant of statehood to J&K for reasons best known to the BJP.”

Speaking about his government’s decision to restore the over hundred fifty-year-old tradition of shuttling the top offices of the government between Srinagar and Jammu on a six-monthly basis called the ‘Darbar Move’, the Chief Minister said, “It was a promise made to the people and we have fulfilled it.”

The shifting of offices in the civil secretariat, those of the Chief Minister, his cabinet colleagues and all top officials to Jammu during the winter and Srinagar during the summer was stopped by the Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha, in 2021.

As per the decision taken by the government headed by Omar Abdullah, the civil secretariat will close in Srinagar on October 31 and reopen in Jammu on November 3.

Each government employee who shifts for the Darbar move will get a move allowance of Rs 25,000.

Reiterating his demand for statehood, Omar said, “We were hoping that the centre would restore statehood within a year. We don’t know why there is a delay — only the BJP knows. But our fight for it will continue,” he said.

Talking about the reservation rules, he said the cabinet sub-committee led by Sakeena Itoo was formed, and it has submitted the final report. “The report has been approved. The cabinet memo is being prepared for circulation and will be sent to the LG for approval”.

The Chief Minister also spoke about the losses suffered by farmers due to the continued dry spell followed by floods. He said the government does not need to wait for the Assembly to address the issue.

“Wherever there has been damage to agricultural or horticultural crops, assessments have been completed. Talks with the Centre are underway for a relief package, similar to those given to other states. J&K also deserves such a package,” he said.

On the revocation of FIRs registered during COVID-19 restrictions, Omar said, “Law and order is not with the elected government right now. Once we regain those powers, we will fulfil our other promises as well.”

Omar’s office later said on X that the CM took a round of stalls set up by various departments at Kulgam.

“Chief Minister took a round of stalls set up by various departments at Kulgam, showcasing key Government schemes, public welfare initiatives, and achievements under flagship programmes,” the post reads.

“He interacted with officials and beneficiaries, appreciating the efforts towards ensuring citizen-centric governance and effective service delivery”, CM’s office said on X.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor