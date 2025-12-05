Statement not aimed at any govt, says Karnataka Upalokayukta Justice Veerappa on graft remark

Bengaluru, Dec 5 Amid the row triggered by his remark on “63 per cent corruption,” which ignited a fierce war of words between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the BJP, Karnataka Upalokayukta Justice B. Veerappa clarified on Friday that his statement that was based on the India Corruption Survey 2019 in which Kerala is in the lowest position, while Rajasthan is on top, had been twisted and was not aimed at any particular government or state.

Speaking to the media in Bengaluru, Justice Veerappa said, “My statement regarding 63 per cent corruption has been twisted. It was made at a book launch programme, where I spoke about the prevailing corruption across the country. Without listening to my full speech, it has been wrongly conveyed.”

He further explained, “Based on a survey report, I made the statement. It is not my personal claim. Kerala is in the lowest position, while Rajasthan is on top. I never made any remark against any government. I am clarifying that I have not made any statement against any government. It is based on the India Corruption Survey 2019 and not my own assessment.”

He further clarified, "I stated that the four pillars of democracy have weakened. In spite of this, the media and the judiciary are rising to the occasion and striving to set things right. While addressing advocates, I said that the country is mired in corruption and that India ranks 96th among 180 countries. Karnataka is in the fifth position.”

“I have not commented on any government. I used only the terms 'our state' and 'our nation'. Leaders have misunderstood it. Because of selfishness and politics, they are making it an issue. I made the statement to inspire advocates. Each political leader is taking advantage of it,” he added.

Reacting to the development, Minister for Large and Medium Industries M.B. Patil said, “The Upalokayukta referred to the August 2019 report. If the BJP continues with R. Ashoka as the Leader of the Opposition, the party will permanently remain in the Opposition. With such ignorance and irresponsibility, they make statements. He has become a joker. I advise the BJP to replace him as the Opposition Leader.”

Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao also criticised the BJP leaders, saying, “R. Ashoka and State President B.Y. Vijayendra are limited to giving speeches. They have no information and speak without any basis.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor