State's border region lagged in development due to 'feudal policies': Punjab CM

Dinanagar (Punjab), July 29 Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday said the state's border region had earlier lagged in the pace of development due to "regressive and feudal policies of the dynasties" that have been representing this area since long.

Addressing the gathering after dedicating the railway overbridge here, the Chief Minister said the residents of border districts are brave people who have always safeguarded the unity and sovereignty of the country.

"This is the land blessed by great Gurus and is inhabited by brave and hard-working people," he said, but added that though leaders from this area had remained in pivotal positions, they never bothered about the development of the region and welfare of people.

The Chief Minister said the leaders who have been elected from here for long have done nothing to give a fillip to development and this region, which had produced great patriots and nationalists, had not witnessed the development during the regime of these rulers.

He said it was unfortunate that despite being at the helm of affairs for a considerably long time these leaders just focussed on their growth and development rather than that of the region.

Mann said these opportunistic leaders have no ideology and their only aim is just to remain in power for which they frequently switch their loyalties.

Citing an example, he said in this area, one house has two flags of separate parties because these leaders want that all power should remain in their hands only.

Mann said these leaders had got new wardrobes stitched in the hope of getting elected by the people but their dreams never came true as people rejected them outright

The Chief Minister said the state government has taken several initiatives for the welfare of the people. Ninety per cent of households are now getting free power, more than 43,000 youth have got government jobs, and health and education facilities are being provided to people. He said that all these initiatives are aimed at the wellbeing of the common man and no stone is being left unturned for this.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor