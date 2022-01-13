States have utilized well Rs 23,000 cr package allocated by Centre to strengthen health infrastructure: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said Rs 23,000 crores package allocated by the Centre to States has been utilized well for strengthening their health infrastructure.

"Rs 23,000 crores package allocated by the Centre to states has been utilized well with many states strengthening their health infrastructure. Centre and states need to follow this pre-emptive, collective, and proactive approach this time too," the Prime Minister said during his virtual meeting with Chief Ministers of States on COVID-19 situation.

The Prime Minister also said that the 'Har Ghar Dastak' COVID vaccination campaign needs to be intensified for achieving 100 per cent vaccination.

"It is a matter of pride for every Indian that today India has given the first dose to about 92 percent of the adult population. The coverage of the second dose has also reached around 70 percent in the country," PM Modi said.

"Within 10 days, India has also vaccinated about 3 crore of its adolescents. This shows India's potential, shows our preparedness to deal with this challenge," he added.

Notably, India vaccination drive commenced on January 16, 2021.

The vaccination drive for children in the age group of 15-18 years started on January 3, 2022.

( With inputs from ANI )

