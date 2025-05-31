States must ensure 100 pc saturation of govt schemes, Ayushman Bharat: Union Minister

New Delhi, May 31 States must ensure 100 per cent saturation of flagship government schemes like Ayushman Bharat, to reach every district and mandal, said Union Minister Jitendra Singh.

He urged officials to leave no beneficiary unregistered.

“Every citizen must experience the impact of the PM Modi government’s transformational schemes,” he stated.

The Member of Parliament from Udhampur-Kathua-Doda Lok Sabha constituency was speaking at a comprehensive constituency-level meeting via video conferencing to finalise a month-long series of activities commemorating 11 years of the PM Modi government.

The Union Minister laid out a comprehensive schedule for the month-long celebrations marking 11 years of the PM Modi government.

The planned activities include public exhibitions, media interactions, professional meetings, and coordinated grassroots-level efforts aimed at ensuring widespread public engagement and awareness.

He also highlighted recent strides in science-driven agriculture and showcased a series of transformative initiatives reshaping the agri-economy of the region.

Singh, who is set to launch the two-day Lavender festival on June 1 at Bhaderwah, also highlighted a breakthrough project by the Department of Atomic Energy and DBT to enhance shelf life and productivity of crops -- enabling Kashmiri apples to now grow in Jammu alongside mangoes.

Further, in a major policy announcement, Singh revealed the upcoming cannabis cultivation initiative in collaboration with IIIM Jammu and private partners to manufacture medicinal and cancer drugs. He also noted the empowerment of Self-Help Groups (SHGs) to generate employment and income.

Ahead of World Environment Day on June 5, the Union Minister directed renewed enthusiasm for the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign, encouraging citizens to participate with greater dedication and vigour.

Singh also advocated for grand celebrations on International Yoga Day (June 21), particularly at major tourist destinations, to highlight India's global leadership in wellness and mindfulness.

