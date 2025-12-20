States must utilise Centre’s funds timely: Manohar Khattar

Bhopal, Dec 20 Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal Khattar, on Saturday instructed that funds allocated by the Central government for urban development must be fully and timely utilised.

Addressing a Regional Conference of Urban Development Ministers from Northern and Central States in Bhopal, the Union Minister stated that better coordination between the state governments and the Centre will ensure the timely completion of every key project.

“The vision of a developed and self-reliant India by 2047, as envisaged by PM Narendra Modi, can be realised only through close coordination between the Central and state governments,” he said.

The regional meeting was attended by urban development ministers, Ministers of State, and senior officials from Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh.

Khattar stated that by 2047, nearly 50 per cent of India’s population is expected to shift into urban areas and therefore, the states need to start working on it.

“Urban development schemes should be planned and implemented in line with this projection to realise the vision of Viksit Bharat,” he said.

Addressing the event, he informed that the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has decided to hold region-wise review meetings with states to ensure effective implementation of schemes.

Highlighting the diversity of geographical conditions and challenges across States, he said that while the Central government provides support, the primary responsibility for implementation rests with State governments.

Madhya Pradesh Urban Development and Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya stated that urban local bodies in the State are being strengthened to become economically and technically self-reliant.

He informed that sewerage works are being prioritised in cities situated along the Narmada River and that the state government has resolved to ensure that no untreated wastewater is discharged into the river.

He stated that GIS-based property mapping in urban areas has led to an increase of up to 150 per cent in property tax collection.

Vijayvargiya requested Central assistance for the completion of pending works under the AMRUT scheme.

Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao, Uttar Pradesh Minister Arvind Kumar Sharma, Rajasthan Minister Jhabar Singh Kharra, Uttar Pradesh Ministers of State Rakesh Rathore and Pratima Bagri, along with senior officials of the Central and state governments, also attended the event.

