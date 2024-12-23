Statue of Babasaheb Ambedkar Vandalised in Ahmedabad Triggers Protests; Unidentified Persons Booked

Unidentified individuals vandalised a statue of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar in Ahmedabad’s Khokhra locality early Monday, damaging its nose and spectacles. The incident, which likely occurred before 8 AM, sparked outrage among locals, who gathered near the statue demanding action against the perpetrators, police said.

Inspector NK Rabari confirmed that an FIR has been registered, and CCTV footage from the area is being reviewed to identify those responsible. The case has been filed under sections 196 (promoting enmity between groups) and 298 (defiling a place of worship with intent to insult religion) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS). The vandalism comes just weeks after a similar incident in Parbhani, Maharashtra, where a glass-encased replica of the Constitution was damaged, leading to violent protests.