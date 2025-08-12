Stay away from drugs, Himachal Pradesh CM urges youth

Shimla, Aug 12 Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday urged the youth to stay away from drugs and actively support efforts to make the state drug-free.

He appealed to the youth to report drug traffickers to the police and assured them that the government is committed to rehabilitating those trapped in the drug menace.

CM Sukhu assured strict action against drug mafias, including confiscation of their properties.

"Today's youth are the future of the nation, and the progress of Himachal Pradesh is directly linked to their well-being," said the Chief Minister on International Youth Day.

"The reforms we are implementing today will benefit the youth in the next five years, when they will proudly say they belong to the most prosperous state in the country," he said.

The Chief Minister said the government was creating employment and self-employment opportunities for the youth, besides encouraging start-ups.

"To promote tourism, the State would invest Rs 3,000 crore in the coming years. The government is offering loans at a four per cent interest rate for home-stay construction. Presently, about 8,000 homestays are operational in the state and tourism activities have begun along the China border. These steps would go a long way in promoting the tourism activities in the state," the Chief Minister said in a statement.

He said educational reforms have elevated Himachal Pradesh's ranking from 21st to fifth in the country.

Ten Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding Schools will become operational in the next academic session, offering pre-nursery to Class 12.

The Chief Minister said 6,000 orphaned children have been declared; Children of the State' and financial support for higher education under the Y.S. Parmar Vidyarthi Rin Yojana, which offers loans up to Rs 20 lakh at just one per cent interest rate, is also being implemented in the state.

CM Sukhu said 90 per cent of the state's population lives in villages, but farming is no longer the main livelihood.

The government is promoting natural farming, offering minimum support prices for wheat, maize, raw turmeric and barley.

He said Himachal aims to become a leader in natural farming, with processed products being made available through fair price shops.

"I also received a phone call from Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, who appreciated the efforts of the state government to promote Natural farming in the state," the Chief Minister added.

