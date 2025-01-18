Steadfastly fighting against K'taka govt: Vijayendra confident of retaining position

Bengaluru, Jan 18 Karnataka BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra has said that he has been continuously fighting this government over various issues and expressed confidence that he will continue as the party's state president.

Speaking to media persons here on Saturday, Vijayendra addressed speculation about senior BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal being fielded as a rival candidate for the position.

“Based on my year of hard work, I am confident that the party's superiors will continue me as state president,” he stated.

He emphasized the party's internal democratic process, saying, “Even if senior leaders and superiors decide otherwise, I have been steadfastly fighting against the government. Under my leadership, the party's organisational work has been carried out effectively, and the workers are satisfied. While some senior leaders have made statements here and there, I remain focused. Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been tasked with consulting senior leaders to make a well-considered decision regarding the upcoming elections,” Vijayendra added.

Expressing faith in his own leadership, he reiterated, “I have complete confidence in myself and my work over the past year.”

Vijayendra, son of former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, has been instrumental in rallying the influential Lingayat community, contributing to the BJP's rise to power in Karnataka. However, he now faces internal challenges from party seniors and rivals of Yediyurappa, who are determined to dethrone him.

Vijayendra accused the Congress-led Karnataka government of using the caste census to divert attention from corruption scandals. He alleged, “Scandals have surfaced in Valmiki Corporation, MUDA, and government-owned KEONICS, where contractors are driven to despair. The government must answer whether the caste census is motivated by goodwill or malice.”

Taking aim at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, he questioned, “If Siddaramaiah is truly committed, why didn’t he implement the caste census report submitted in 2016? This delay reveals a political conspiracy aimed at sowing division among castes, which is an inexcusable act.”

Reacting to Minister Priyank Kharge's statement that BJP leaders should return grants of Rs 10 crore if they object, Vijayendra retorted, “Providing grants is not a favour, it’s a duty. Despite being in power for two years, the Congress government has failed to release these grants, frustrating MLAs across constituencies.”

Vijayendra criticized the government over the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam. He praised social activist Snehamayi Krishna for exposing irregularities and slammed the Congress government for targeting him.

“The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth Rs 300 crore, implicating CM Siddaramaiah’s family in the illegal acquisition of 14 sites. This scam has caused thousands of crores in losses to MUDA and the government. Sites meant for the poor have been handed over to real estate agents and commission agents in collusion with the government,” Vijayendra alleged.

He further accused Siddaramaiah of ignoring legal accountability. “The Governor had granted permission to prosecute Siddaramaiah, and the Karnataka High Court upheld this decision, citing illegal allotments to his family. The ED has now reiterated these findings,” he claimed.

Vijayendra demanded Siddaramaiah’s resignation and urged him to hand over the case to the CBI. “I have no personal enmity with Siddaramaiah. However, when faced with such serious accusations, he should have resigned and facilitated a fair investigation. Instead, he has prolonged the matter unnecessarily. For the sake of justice, he must resign and allow an impartial probe,” he insisted.

