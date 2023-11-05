'Steel Frame' bends, UP IAS Week not to be held for 4th year in a row

Lucknow, Nov 5 Traditions broken in Uttar Pradesh rarely get repaired.

The annual IAS week that was designed to ensure bonhomie and camaraderie in the cadre and celebrate the elite service has reportedly been put off. The event also aimed at easing tensions between the legislature and executive through interactions.

The IAS week could not be held during the pandemic -- 2020 and 2021. It was again not held in 2022 because of the state assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier, the association had become virtually defunct during the BSP government’s tenure from May 13, 2007 to March 14, 2012 when not a single meeting of bureaucrats was allowed to take place.

The association had failed to hold its annual civil service week in the five-year tenure of the BSP-led government and its inability to uphold its own resolution had become a point of discussion in the corridors of power.

In 2013, the IAS Association finally held its annual general meeting andit resolved that the organisation will hold IAS Week and annual general meeting (AGM) every year. However, uncertainty looms over the two annual events, again this year.

Office bearers of the UP IAS Association said that it may not be possible to hold the events in the next few weeks as several UP-cadre IAS officers have been deployed as observers in the elections to five state assemblies.

The association is left with limited options as the polls would be over in early December and the Election Commission’s code of conduct for the Lok Sabha elections may come into force early in 2024.

Besides, the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple is also scheduled to be held in January 2024 and the entire focus of the administrative machinery would be on Ayodhya.

According to sources, the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh is not too ‘inclined’ to let the ‘officials’ hold the annual IAS week.

The Chief Minister’s consent is essential for the event since he traditionally addresses the senior administration officers’ conference during the IAS week.

“We are not averse to the association holding the annual civil service week. We have asked it to come up with a proposal. It is for the association to come up with the proposed dates,” said a senior officer of the Chief Minister’s secretariat.

Association’s chairman Mahesh Gupta refused to comment on the issue while its Secretary Ranjan Kumar remained inaccessible.

Senior IAS officers, however, say that the IAS Week is UP IAS Association’s unique event that no other IAS association follows.

“We hope the association will be able to keep its word. This is an important event and provides an opportunity to officers to discuss important issues,” said a senior officer.

The association has many initiatives to its credit. About two decades ago, the IAS association had created a furore when it elected three most corrupt officers in the cadre and made an attempt to strike at the root of corruption in the services.

Alok Ranjan, former Chief Secretary and, former president of UP IAS Association, said: “UP IAS Week is very important. No other state IAS association has such a tradition. This provides an opportunity for camaraderie and bonding. It is also an opportunity to understand issues concerning the service. The association should not allow IAS Week to lapse.”

He said that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, known as the ‘Iron Man’ of India, had visualised the Indian Administrative Service as the nation's 'steel frame'. It was considered to be the backbone of good governance. Ironically, the steel frame has not been able to stand for its own cause, said a few officers.

