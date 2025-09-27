Steps like GST reforms and citizen-first infrastructure showcase commitment to citizens: PM Modi

New Delhi, Sep 27 Sharing an article written by Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that measures such as GST simplification and citizen-first infrastructure showcase disciplined planning, attention to detail and a commitment to ensure benefits reach every citizen.

The Union Minister noted that the PM's efforts are making an impact on the ground.

"Narendra Modi's inspirational professionalism and impeccable work ethic are making the difference on the ground, and the way his discipline, which turns vision into durable systems, sets the PM apart," Hardeep Puri wrote on X.

Praising the PM's work ethic, the minister stated that the meticulous homework he does and how he goes through every paper and file before a meeting is what he expects of the system.

"Behind these choices lies a distinctive working style. Discussions are civil but unsparing; competing views are welcomed, drift is not. After hearing the room, he reduces a thick dossier to the essential alternatives, assigns responsibility and names the metric that will decide success," the minister said.

The best argument, not the loudest, prevails; preparation is rewarded; follow-up is relentless, he added.

Recently, the union government brought a significant simplification in Goods and Services Tax structure, scraping 28 per cent and 12 per cent tax slabs from the four-tier tax structure (5,12,18,28 per cent) to go with two main tax slabs--5 per cent and 18 per cent.

The changes were approved by the GST Council in September 2025 and became effective on September 22, 2025. A special 40 per cent rate was also introduced for luxury and "sin" goods.

The reforms aim to benefit consumers by lowering prices on everyday items and to help businesses by easing compliance burdens and solving complex issues like inverted duty structures.

Many items previously in the 12 per cent and 28 per cent tax slabs, including household electronics, small cars, and auto parts, have been moved to the lower 18 per cent slab. Essential goods like packaged foods, personal care items, and dairy products have moved from 12 per cent or 18 per cent to the 5 per cent slab.

